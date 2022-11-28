Eindhoven wants residents to have input on estate de Wielewaal

The Municipality of Eindhoven wants to know what Eindhoven residents think about the arrangement of Landgoed de Wielewaal. Therefore, the municipality is starting a process where residents can share their ideas.

The estate was purchased earlier this year and will open in 2025 at the earliest. The municipality let it be known that the estate should become part of the urban forest in Eindhoven Northwest.

“The city forest and the Wielewaal belongs to all of us. That is why we are challenging the city to contribute ideas on this,” said Alderman Rik Thijs. Residents can submit their preferences to the municipality both online and in person.

Questions and dilemmas

“They are then presented with questions and dilemmas about the urban forest and the Wielewaal. What do they miss in the urban forest? What do they think is important for the Wielewaal? And: how do we deal with greenery, heritage and opening up the Wielewaal?” says Thijs.

Both the online questionnaire and the “city forest maze” – where people can give their opinions about the project in person, are accessible from December 2 to 18.

Source: Studi040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan