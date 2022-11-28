Eleven little piggies

A passerby made a remarkable find Friday evening in the Philips de Jonghpark. Two boxes containing eleven piglets were found in the Eindhoven park. The animals had been abandoned and left to their fate.

Around a quarter to nine a report of the find came in to the Regional Rescue Stray Animals Foundation (ROZE). Normally this shelter does not take in pigs, but the employees could not bear to leave the animals out in the cold. Therefore, the piglets were taken away and provided with a warm place, food and drink.

However, the situation at the ROZE Foundation was not optimal for the pigs, so contact was made with the Hobby Pig Association. They knew of an emergency shelter nearby where the piglets could stay longer.

Checkup

Next week a veterinarian will check the piglets. They will check if there are any males among them that may need to be castrated. Then the animals will stay at the emergency shelter for at least two weeks, in case the owner comes forward.

In the meantime, the Hobby Pig Association is looking for people who want to adopt piglets. The organisation is also calling on people who may have seen something to come forward.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan