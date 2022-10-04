Weekly update of COVID situation – week 40

In the Infection Radar survey last week, the percentage of participants with COVID-19 like complaints increased again, 6%, as compared to the week before, 4.6%. The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported to the Municipal Public Health Services (GGDs) also increased, +55%, compared to the week before.

The number of people who were tested for COVID-19 by the GGD also increased (+47%). On 20 September 2022, the reproduction number based on reported positive tests was 1.18 (1.11 – 1.25).

Sewage surveillance

In week 38 (19–25 September 2022), sewage surveillance showed that the national average viral load rose by 24% compared to the previous week. In the first half of week 39 (26–28 September 2022), the average number of virus particles continued to increase, rising by 55%. The BA.5 Omicron sub-variant is still detected most frequently in sewage surveillance.

Virus variants from pathogen surveillance

Pathogen surveillance shows the same trend as last week.

Based on pathogen surveillance, there appears to be an increase in two Omicron sub-variants: BA4.6 and BA2.75. The trend forecasts are updated weekly based on new data from pathogen surveillance. RIVM will continue monitoring the situation as it develops.

Numbers

According to the RIVM updates, last week 19,031 persons reported positive corona test results as compared to 12,269 persons, week before. The number of new hospital admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 increased significantly (+68%) compared to the week before. There were 561 persons newly hospitalised as compared to 333, the week before. The number of new ICU admissions of patients with SARS-CoV-2 more than doubled; there were 38 ICU admissions last week (+138%), compared to 16 ICU admissions the week before. The COVID-19 related mortality number decreased to 20 as compared to 13 deaths, the week before.

Source: RIVM.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas