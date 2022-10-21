Pre-vocational group students introduced to regional business community

On Thursday, over 450 students in the region got an impression of what the regional job market has to offer. During a special market, they received information about sixty professions. The initiative intended to help students make a choice for further education.

From landscapers to working for the military: students from Nuenens College, Olympia Eindhoven, and Yuverta Eindhoven got a glimpse of what goes behind the scenes. It is an initiative of MKB Eindhoven and the program Naar de Juiste Plek that prepares students for the much-needed business world.

Research

“Research shows that many students make a choice for an advanced education that does not turn out well because they do not have sufficient information of the professions,” explained Eveline Meister, director of MKB Eindhoven.

A total of nearly thirty companies signed up to get the students excited about the work field, but that didn’t mean they could roam freely there. Meister: “We’ve drawn up a schedule with guest lessons and lectures so that every student gets enough attention. And they must prepare their own questions.”

Staff shortage

According to Meister, the companies presenting themselves should not expect young people to immediately solve the personnel shortage. “I understand that small and medium-sized companies are struggling with high workloads. But for now, we’re only aiming at purely arousing interest and promoting a choice of further education.”

As such, the vmbo students (pre-vocational secondary education) are not yet ready for the job market, although some students may work at a company. “Of course, they can do internships or spend a day with a company, but they are not yet full-fledged workers.”

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.