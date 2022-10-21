Eindhoven: less green waste collected to save costs

The municipality of Eindhoven is cutting back on the collection of green waste. The green bins will be emptied less often next winter. This can save over €80,000, writes the city council.

The city commissioned a trial last year. They collected the green, fruit, and garden waste not once every two weeks, but four weeks. Mayor and aldermen wanted to see if this would provide meaningful savings without causing dissatisfaction or problems for residents.

Trial

The trial shows that running garbage trucks less frequently results in savings of over €80,000. The Eindhoven college reports that this caused limited dissatisfaction among the residents. After some time, and informing residents about the trial, the number of complaints quickly declined. The city council also writes that this was expected because the adjustment also went off without a hitch in Geldrop-Mierlo.

‘Lower charges’

Mayor and aldermen write that the cost savings should ultimately benefit residents. The plan is to pass on the savings in the waste disposal charges. This would result in lower costs for households in the coming years.

