Runners can train again for annual Mispelhoef running event

Runners can now register for the annual Mispelhoefloop (running event) in Eindhoven. Yes, it is possible again- a trail over paved and unpaved paths or a route right through the church village of Acht.

This year marks the ninth edition of the local event. This sports event is suitable for young and older participants, with a six-kilometer trail and an eight-kilometer route through Acht. Both distances start and end at the monumental farm Mispelhoef.

Charity

According to the organization, there is room for up to 250 runners. Live music will be provided along the line. While registering, participants can donate to charity. This time it is Balirunners, a running group that raises money for disabled children on the Indonesian island of Bali.

The Mispelhoef running event is scheduled for Nov. 27.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.