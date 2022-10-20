Clothes swapping tradition in Meerhoven: ‘Sustainable can also be fun’

A now recurring event in Eindhoven’s new neighbourhood Meerhoven is the clothing exchange fair. Held in Meerbos, residents can exchange their own clothes for the clothes of someone else.

The massive and rapid production of clothing, also known as fast fashion, leads to a great deal of pollution, with the result being CO2 emissions and plastic waste in seas. According to Inge Kouw of Duurzaam Meerhoven, people buy way too much. “By exchanging clothes you don’t have to buy new clothes. Sustainability can also be fun.”

The exchange fair on 2 November is now being organized for the fifteenth time. Kouw: “Usually there are about thirty people who come by. Often there is clothing left over. The visitors can take this with them again or we give it to a good cause.” According to Kouw, the clothing swap is appreciated. “People like that their clothes are recycled again.”

Short on cash

Now that the prices have risen, the event could just become more popular. Kouw: “I know of a few people who don’t have it that easy. This is a nice side effect if people can find something nice in this way that is new to them.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez