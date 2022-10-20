MBO students make new gavel for Jeroen Dijsselbloem

Two students from Summa College are going to make the new gavel for Eindhoven Mayor Jeroen Dijselbloem. It is a graduation project for the MBO students Merijn and Brian.

The current hammer will be replaced after thirty years of faithful service. So, the honor goes to the two students of the Engineering programme. Lex Janssen, VVD councilor and vice-chairman of the Eindhoven city council, explains how the idea came about. “During the corona pandemic, we completely converted the council chamber. And we have also had a new Mayor since September. The existing hammer does not fit in. That is why we thought it was time for a new gavel.”

The students are currently in their graduation year. The theme of their final project is Global Goals. “There is a good chance that the new hammer will be made from circular material,” Janssen says.

Requirements

The hammer must meet three conditions. ”First of all, something from the city of Eindhoven must be incorporated. In addition, it should really look like a hammer. Finally, the hammer must fit the council chamber”, says Janssen. The students are also allowed to show their own creativity.

Expected date

At the end of this year, the city council must make a choice about the definitive subject, together with Merijn and Brian. The goal is to hand over the new gavel at the first council meeting of 2023.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez