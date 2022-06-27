Nine cars were burnt to ashes in Tongelre

Nine cars were on fire in a car park on Urkhovenseweg in Eindhoven on Sunday night. The police assume arson to be the cause.

There were huge flames coming from the car park. The fire brigade deployed two fire engines to put out the fire. The cars were heavily damaged.

Jerrycan

A half melted jerrycan was found near the cars. The Urkhovenseweg and the car park were closed off. The emergency services then thoroughly checked the nearby apartment buildings for the presence of any smoke. A few residents came out to watch the fire brigade at work.

Arson

There have been quite a few car fires in Eindhoven in recent times. And they appear to be deliberate acts.

source: studio040.nl