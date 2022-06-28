Strijp-S has a new eye-catcher: a large painting on the walls of the renovated urban sports park Area51. Fleks’ graffiti work refers to the high-tech region and the Philips past of Eindhoven, with a giant robot and many electronic devices.

It is permanent work, appropriate to the urban scene in the city. “It is part of the new park. Together with other works, it must also show the diversity of graffiti art and the urban scene”, says Klim van den Laarschot of Area51.

Renovation

It is the first serious graffiti work on the renovated Area51, which was renovated for many millions. Eventually, there will be more works of art. A limited print is offered for sale for those who would like to have the design on their wall. The mural by Fleks, a celebrated international graffiti artist, was created through a collaboration of Area51 with Dynamo and festival Emoves.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Aysenur