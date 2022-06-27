Waalre’s administrative agreement another step closer

An administrative agreement in Waalre is another step closer after this weekend. Local parties AWB and ZW14 were able to inspect and discuss the draft drawn up by the intended coalition of CDA, D66, VVD, GroenLinks and the PvdA this weekend.

“We all sat around the table for about 3.5 hours,” says formateur Godfried van Gestel. “It became clear that there are still some significant differences between the parties.”

“Nevertheless, the discussion was positive. The contribution from ZW14 was particularly constructive. They had a number of additions as regards content. There were fewer from AWB. That party is mainly dissatisfied with the process and the fact that the party is not part of the intended coalition. Unfortunately, we can do little about that.

Adjustments

ZW14 and AWB have until tomorrow evening to propose adjustments to the administrative agreement. After that, the forming parties will consider which of those adjustments will be included. However, this does not mean that the final administrative agreement can already be shared with the municipal council next week.

“That seems to be on the early side. We first want to present the final agreement to the residents of Waalre. We want to organise a walk-in meeting for that purpose. It is likely that the agreement, with possible additions, can be presented to the council on 12 July,” said Van Gestel.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan