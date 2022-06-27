Diving star Guurtje Praasterink reaches finals of the World Championships

Diving star Guurtje Praasterink from Eindhoven has reached the finals of the 10-metre dash at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

The 19-year-old placed eleventh in the semi-final on Sunday. The best twelve of the eighteen participants qualified for the final on Monday.

Praasterink scored 289.80 points after five jumps. Over a year ago Praasterink failed to reach the finals at the European Championships in Budapest. In the semi-final the debutant finished 14th.

The Chinese women skydivers dominated the World Championships this Sunday. The 16-year-old Chen Yuxi recorded the highest score with 427.00 points, followed by her 15-year-old compatriot and Olympic champion Quan Hongchan with 413.70.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan