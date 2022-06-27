Warmer and pleasant days ahead

Monday will have thick clouds and heavy showers. But higher temperatures will bring the summer back.

Mid-week

Tuesday will have a plenty of sun show and will remain dry all over, except for a bit of cloud in the afternoon. With virtually no winds, temperatures remain at a moderate-high of 25 degrees.

The following days will see a further increase in temperatures The humidity in the air will be higher as well. “Thursday can get sweltering hot”, says Wilfred of Weerplaza.

Weekend

Thursday will bring a few showers and thunderstorms. The trend continues into the Friday and the weekend as well. However, temperatures remain well above 20 degrees.

Overall, the days ahead will be pleasant, allowing us to enjoy the long hours.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha