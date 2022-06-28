Water from the river Maas used to tackle drought in De Peel

Water from Meuse will be used to combat drought in De Peel in the coming years. It will also be used to control the groundwater level. The water boards Aa en Maas, Brabantse Delta, De Dommel, Waterschap Limburg and Rijkswaterstaat have reached an agreement. Rijkswaterstaat announced this on Tuesday.

The Maas water is supplied via the Zuid-Willemsvaart, the Wilhelmina canal, the Wessem-Nederweert canal and the Noordervaart. The water is introduced into the area through these channels, to make sure that ditches and streams do not dry up. In addition, the groundwater level is raised.

Water management

An advantage of this approach is that after heavy rainfall the water can be drained more quickly through these channels. This will prevent flooding.

Rijkswaterstaat and the water boards will also cooperate more closely. They will act as one water manager. Nearly 2,000 litres of water per second will be directed to the Noordervaart and the Peel canals. “This is important for the water supply for nature and agriculture in Limburg and Noord-Brabant,” emphasises a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat. They are also currently working on plans to enable the supply of the extra water.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani