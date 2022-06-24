Confused person smashes windows at MMC

At the Maxima Medical Center in Eindhoven, a confused person smashed dozens of windows. The police arrested the man after the security personnel intervened in this situation.

The incident happened on the night of Wednesday to Thursday. No patients or staff were injured.

The hospital has since boarded up the windows near the main entrance. The main entrance is temporarily out of service. Visitors are being redirected with road signs.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.