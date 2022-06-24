Incidents force the homeless camps to be pulled down

The tent camp of the homeless along the Dommel near the Karpendonkse Plas in Eindhoven must go. That is what the municipality wants.

According to the ED, the judge has approved the municipality’s decision. The reason for that decision was a series of incidents at the camp, where seventeen homeless people are staying. There was a fire, a homeless person died after a heroin overdose and there was a fight with an axe.

Illegal

Earlier the municipality announced that it would allow the tent camp for the time being. After complaints from the neighborhood, the municipality decided to intervene. According to the municipality, wild camping in the city is illegal.

Shelters

The homeless indicates that they have put up the tents because there are not enough shelter places in the city. According to the municipality, many campers are from Eastern Europe and are not entitled to avail of the shelters.

The judge said that the incidents at the camp were serious and that the tents, therefore, had to be pulled down.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.