Waalre wants 30 temporary houses on old Boerenbond site

Waalre is exploring, together with housing corporation Thuis (At home), whether a site on Willibrorduslaan, where the Boerenbond used to be located, can be used to provide some thirty temporary homes.

These homes must be built for at least ten years, with an option to extend for another five years. There must be room for single and two-person households, as well as families and other larger households.

Waalre states that it has no vacant properties in the municipality, nor does it have a bungalow park or campsite. This means that people who urgently need housing cannot be helped. This concerns refugees, status holders and other urgent house hunters.

Responsibility

The possibilities for new social housing are also limited, according to the municipality. By placing the temporary houses on the former Boerenbond site, Waalre wants to comply with its responsibility.

Waalre says that, together with Thuis, it is also looking at other locations. For example, a place on Meester Slootsweg could also provide space for house hunters. In addition, in June 2 to 3 houses must become available for about ten Ukrainian refugees.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

https://studio040.nl/nieuws/artikel/waalre-wil-30-tijdelijke-woningen-op-oud-boerenbond-terrein