Volt wants to improve Eindhoven’s refugee reception

Volt wants a structural improvement in the refugee reception in Eindhoven. According to the group, this is necessary because a new refugee crisis has arisen.

Earlier, Eindhoven offered shelter to refugees for whom there was no room in Ter Apel. This humanitarian attitude infuriated entrepreneurs in the area. Nevertheless, the refugees could settle in the reception center on Kanaaldijk-Zuid.

But that is not the end of it, Volt thinks. The group believes that about 5 million refugees fled to European countries. Therefore the city needs more reception locations in the long run.

Structural improvement

Therefore, the council wants to know the number of extra reception places for refugees and when they will be realized. Volt also wants to know if the refugee reception in Eindhoven can be structurally improved and enlarged and if the board recognizes the refugee crisis.

