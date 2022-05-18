Summa wants to become EU ambassador; students in debate with politicians

Two Euro MPs will debate with Summa students from the Business – International Business programme on Friday 24 June. The occasion? Summa College wants to become an ambassador school of the European Parliament.

What this means in concrete terms is not entirely clear. The school will propagate the ‘European idea’.

To reinforce this, MEPs Kim van Sparrentak (GroenLinks, green left party) and Mohammed Chahim (PvdA, labour party) are coming to visit the school.

In the morning, some pupils will enter into a debate with the MEPs under the supervision of the school’s Board of Governors. Besides the debate, a whole day program is organized around the application – and hopefully admission – of Summa College as an ambassador school.

Among other things, there will be workshops on sustainability, and fashion and a quiz.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

