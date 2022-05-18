Piet Hein Eek’s daughters are paving the way with sustainable jewellery

Three years ago, they started making jewellery from scrap metal in their father’s workshop. And now the sustainable jewellery label of the twins Geertje and Roos Eek is quite successful.

The sisters make the jewellery using the machines in the workshop of their father, the well-known Eindhoven-based designer Piet Hein Eek, who became famous with furniture made from scrap wood. Their label Tweek is a sustainable label: they think it’s important that as little material as possible goes to waste. “Everyone talks about recycling. But isn’t it more interesting to see if you can produce no waste at all? Then there’s just nothing left, no need to recycle”.

The label is doing well, which is why the sisters moved from the kitchen near the canteen to their own studio in the building. Their famous surname may have contributed to their success, “but the fashion and interior design worlds are two very different worlds”, Geertje says. “Eighty per cent of the connections we have now, we made ourselves”.

You can view and order jewellery on the Tweek website. But in the coming months, the twins can also be seen in real life at trade fairs and exhibitions throughout the country: there, they will present their new collection in a spectacular manner.

