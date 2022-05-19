EEUWIG TROUW (Eternal Loyalty) – A book for the PSV supporters

Two years ago, a team of writers and photographers started producing a special book. The reason was the 100th anniversary of the PSV Supporters’ Association in 2020, making the football fan club the oldest in the country. Then corona came along. The pandemic turned everything upside down but now it is time to present the anniversary book!

The title ‘EEUWIG TROUW’ meaning ‘Eternal Loyalty’ refers to the often unconditional love of the PSV supporter for the club. You can read that this love takes many forms in the special stories in the book, in which the fan unmistakably takes centre stage. The book has 368 pages and offers a nice overview of a hundred years of club love.

Surprising stories – What can readers expect?

A colourful palette of ‘ordinary’ supporters from the region tell their story to well-known fans with surprising anecdotes. These include Guus Hiddink, Frank Lammers and Guus Meeuwis. Also, (former) players such as Harry Lubse, Ruud van Nistelrooij and Cody Gakpo share their experiences.

The book takes the reader through the city of Eindhoven to favourite locations of supporters, where they meet, establishments in the catering industry, or at meaningful places within the PSV culture. A culture that only PSV fans feel and understand, without them shouting it from the rooftops. Nevertheless, the book intends to provide insight into the motivations of the supporters and their club love. The creators of the book are proud of the unique PSV atmosphere in the Philips stadium, in the city, on the Herdgang, and at home on the couch.

Special offer

The anniversary book is a hardcover edition. A limited number of copies are available. It’s for sale from 1 June through the supporters’ association, but also other locations in Eindhoven. Due to the anniversary, the hefty book is available for the special price of 19.20 euros. The amount is the reference to the year the supporters association was founded.

Anniversary Saturday

21 May is a special day for the Supporters’ Association. No less than 1,400 fans are invited to be honoured for their loyalty to the PSV Supporters’ Association. From 10:00 around 500 guests will receive a token of appreciation for their respective 25, 40, and sometimes even 50 years of membership. The title of the book fits seamlessly with the decades-long connection of these fans with PSV and the Supporters’ Association.

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani