Code orange for Brabant, Limburg and Gelderland

The weather warning moves to code orange for the southeast region.

Over the next few hours, ​​low pressure causing rain and thunderstorms will move across the country from southwest to northeast. Especially in the southeast, showers could be accompanied by (very) heavy wind gusts of 75-100 km/h, a hail of about 2 cm and heavy rain in a short time. As a result, traffic and outdoor activities could be hindered.

Friday afternoon

The same weather conditions are expected tomorrow afternoon and the code orange for the southeast will continue until tomorrow evening according to the Netherlands weather institute, KNMI. However, the forecast for the weekend is good.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

Source: KNMI Nederland.