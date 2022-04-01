Fewer trains between Breda and Den Bosch due to broken track

There are going to be ‘fewer’ trains running between Den Bosch and Breda. This is due to a defect in the track. That is what the NS reports. Meanwhile, the NS thinks that the problem will be solved by eleven o’clock.

At first, the NS reported that the disruption would last until at least half past midnight. “We will be running according to an adjusted timetable until the disruption is resolved,” the NS said.

Fewer trains

The fault was found on the track between Den Bosch and Tilburg, but that is also causing delays on the rest of the route, between Tilburg and Breda. Fewer trains are running there as well.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.