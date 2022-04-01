Fuel prices not yet down, but people are filling up

The price of gasoline goes down by 17 cents on Friday. But still, motorists are at the pump on the Eisenhowerlaan in Eindhoven on Thursday. It seems that most drivers have no other choice. But there are also those who are not impressed by the price cuts.

The tank station has noticed on Thursday that people are filling up economically. On Friday, gasoline prices drop 17 cents due to the excise tax cuts. “Today I have people who have filled up for 2.95 euros and 10 euros. They will be back on Friday to fill up the whole tank,” says the pump attendant.

Not all motorists take the price cuts into account. “I have to fill petrol, otherwise I won’t get home,” says a man.

Detours to Belgium, for example, also don’t always appear to be a choice. “In the weekend that is doable, but if you have to hurry to an appointment for work, I fill up the whole tank.”

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

