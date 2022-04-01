45 politicians take oath in the new city council

“That I declare and promise.” In the Eindhoven council chamber, this was declared numerous times on Wednesday night. 45 council members took an oath, and they can now get down to the political tasks at hand. A new city council has been installed.

There are 24 new council members. The rest were already active in the Eindhoven city council during the past four years. There are members from the traditional parties, but also from newcomers such as Volt, Party for the Animals, and Forum for Democracy.

What is striking this time is that there are many more women on Eindhoven’s city council: 20% more than in the previous council term. The number of council members with a migration background has decreased.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.