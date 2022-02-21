Weather warning for Monday- code yellow for Brabant

Storm Dudley and storm Eunice have just passed, but we will also have to deal with heavy wind gusts on Sunday and Monday, warns the KNMI. The weather institute has issued code orange for the coastal provinces and code yellow for the rest of the Netherlands.

“It can get stormy again on the west coast of the Netherlands,” says Johnny Willemsen of Weerplaza. “There can also be gusts of winds up to ninety kilometres per hour in Brabant. So everything you had secured and stored on Friday because of storm Eunice, leave it be! At least until Monday.”

The last push

ANWB and Rijkswaterstaat warn people who take to the road should take these wind gusts into consideration. “Due to storm damage, roads or parts thereof may be closed,” a spokesperson for the ANWB said. “So keep an eye on the traffic information before you hit the road.”

A spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat adds “Traffic also has to take into account that trees that just remained standing during the storm Eunice will get the last push during the new storm.

The weather after Monday is’ pretty reasonable’

According to weatherman Johnny Willemsen, everything will calm down a bit after Monday. “I think that the wind will still be strongly present this week, but much less than on Sunday and Monday.”

According to him, the weather picture is ‘quite reasonable in itself’. “Regular sunshine, with a chance of a shower almost every day. If there is a dry day in between, it will probably be Wednesday. With a temperature of 9 degrees, that is not so bad for February.”

Translated by: Beena Arunraj

Source: Omroep Brabant