Eindhoven elections and party manifestos

Eindhoven News offers all parties a platform to present their manifestos and their plans for the city. Eindhoven elections are on March 16. You can also vote on 14/15/16 March in the polling booths spread across the city.

“To vote is to exercise your right! Every vote counts”.

You would receive your ballot papers at least two weeks before the election dates in your postbox. So you should have it by 1 March. If you don’t receive your stempas (ballot paper) then you could get in touch with the municipality.

Len Snelders, an aspiring candidate of VVD suggests, “If you didn’t receive a ballot paper (stempas) or lost yours, then you need to contact the municipality. You can do either go to the service counter (inwoner’s plein) in person, or you can write to the municipality. Please remember, you need to do either of the two before 5 pm on 11 March.” You can make an appointment to go there in person.

Eindhoven News regularly brings to you information on the local elections and also believes that internationals have every right to voice out their opinion. So we present manifestos from many parties. We hear from our readers and know that housing, education, information in English, a community centre for internationals and a better nightlife are significant elements for decision making. Please reach us at eindhovennews@gmail.com to share your opinion.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj