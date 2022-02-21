Police used tasers in arrests in Uden

The police used a taser when arresting three men on the Cimbaallaan in Uden.
According to a police spokesman, the driver of a white van with Polish license plates drove partly on the sidewalk, hitting several parked vehicles. One of the passengers refused to cooperate in his arrest, on which the officer used a taser.
The van driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing damage. One of the passengers was arrested because he could not show identification.
source: Omroep Brabant
translated by : Vesna
Your advertisement here.