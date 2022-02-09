Drug swallower arrested at Eindhoven Airport

The military police arrested a 42-year-old Spaniard on Saturday for smuggling drugs.

The man was about to fly home from Eindhoven. During a check by a ‘civilian team’ of the military police, the suspicion arose that the man had drugs in his body.

The man was subsequently arrested and taken to Schiphol Airport for further checks. There, the man was indeed found to have dozens of spheres in his body, presumably filled with cocaine.

The man is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob