Van Gastel and De Roij van Zuijdewijn newcomers to VVD electoral list

Marieke van Gastel, Peter de Roij van Zuijdewijn and Danielle Stijntjes are three striking newcomers to the Eindhoven political party VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) candidate list for the upcoming municipal elections. All three of them are in an electable position.

Van Gastel has been a committee member for the Liberals for some time, but is still a relatively unknown person in Eindhoven politics. She had health care in her portfolio. Earlier, she told Studio040 how big the impact of the coronavirus is for her, because she is also dependent on homecare. Van Gastel is number 2 on the electoral list, just behind list leader Lex Janssen.

Peter de Roij van Zuijdewijn and Danielle Stijntjes are at numbers five and six. De Roij van Zuijdewijn works in education and Stijntjes is an entrepreneur. Current councillor Joost de Jong has not put himself up for re-election. The former VVD list leader, and now Alderman, Marcel Oosterveer, has already indicated that he will step down.

Earlier, it was also announced that Janssen would head the list. The VVD is the largest party in the city council with seven seats.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob