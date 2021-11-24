Eindhoven Airport suffers from fog again: ‘Hardly anything can land’

Eindhoven Airport is again suffering from fog on Tuesday evening. Almost no flights can land or take off. The flights are delayed or diverted to other airports.

Luckily, there are not that many flights on Tuesday night, a spokesperson tells Omroep Brabant. “It is evening and it is the winter season, so that makes a difference”. There are currently six or seven flights that are affected by the fog.

The flights to Pisa, Bologna and Alicante are delayed. The flight from Faro has also been delayed and the flight from Tenerife has been diverted to Amsterdam.

Frequent fog problems

Eindhoven Airport suffers from fog relatively quickly. This is because of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) that is used. The system used in Eindhoven falls under category 1. This means that there should be a minimum visibility of 550 metres. In the Eindhoven area, visibility was approximately 200 metres on Tuesday evening.

By way of comparison: the ILS that Schiphol uses falls into the highest category, 3c. There, aircraft are still allowed to land and take off when there is at least 75 metres visibility.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob