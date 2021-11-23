Half a million euros will be spent on the healthier office of the future concept

Steven Vos, professor of the Fontys Sport College and the TU/e, has won half a million euros for applied research to create a healthier and interactive office of the future.

This office of the future concept is being tested in the form of a living lab, Workplace Vitality Hub, on the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven. Together with different research partners, they are looking for solutions that make life healthier at the office for employees and also at home workspaces. Companies that are interested in such workspaces can come and work in the Vitality Hub for a while. This way, they can experience this concept and the added value that can be achieved with such an office.

The concept revolves more around the personal environment in the office space where the setting will be monitored and adjusted in a customised and interactive way. For example, an office chair full of sensors measures whether you are stressed, so that you can take a timely walk. Sensors in the carpet also keep track of how many people are in a room and can indicate whether the window must be opened to ventilate the office.

The office is not the only place that will benefit from the half a million euro prize. “Small solutions will make a big difference. I will also be working around schools, for example. How can we make playgrounds more attractive?”, remarks Vos.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translator: Yawar Abbas