Valkenswaard man gets community service after machete attack

A 27-year-old man from Valkenswaard has been given a suspended prison sentence of 258 days. The man was held on remand for two days. He also received the maximum community service of 240 hours.

The man was convicted of hitting another man with a machete. The victim suffered a 23-centimetre-long and 10-centimetre-wide cut on his back: attempted manslaughter, according to the judge.

The son was at his father’s house in Leende in October 2019 and had a telephone conversation with a man about a conflict between the accused’s father and his ex-partner. The man was the ex’s new boyfriend. The conversation revealed that the man would come to the father’s house. Because the son and his father were afraid of a violent confrontation, the father called the emergency number.

When it became clear that the police would not be coming, the son also made an unsuccessful attempt to call 112. When the man rang the bell, the father opened the door and a skirmish ensued. The son came to his father’s aid from the living room and lashed out at the man with a machete.

What plays a role in the court’s verdict is the mental disability of the 27-year-old perpetrator. However, the violence applied was excessive. The victim was alone and unarmed. The father was with his son and his father was also armed with a short baton.

The father of the suspect was acquitted because it did not appear that he wanted to seriously assault the victim, nor did he incite his son to use the machete.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob