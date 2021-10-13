Radio Kras: unique radio programme for ‘life veterans’

Radio Kras is a special radio programme for and with elderly people in Noord Brabant. To relieve the loneliness – before, during and after lockdowns.

In March 2020, a group of radio and cultural creators from Brabant joined forces to make a special radio programme for and with people over their 70s who were confined to their homes by the coronavirus. It was for gritty ‘life veterans’ who still live on their own and elderly people in nursing homes. “They can be seen as life experience experts who can serve as examples for the young people in our society. And, above all, they do not want to be seen as a risk group, vulnerable or just care-dependent”, according to the radio makers.



The 2020 programmes attracted as many as two hundred thousand listeners. After these many positive reactions, they will start the second season in October, with twenty new episodes. They will bring the outdoors in and are offering personal stories of hale and hearty elderly people. The broadcasts will also contain culture, nature and live music by the Eindhoven band Vitamin B12. Radio Kras can be listened to as a podcast and is broadcasted every two weeks on the radio station of Studio040, Radio Kras as well as five other radio stations in Noord Brabant.

Presentation will be done by Jozien Wijkhuijs and Michiel van de Weerthof – the latter also known from the famous Dutch podcast Geel.

What can be expected? A light-hearted and unruly programme with portraits and life-lessons of wakeful elderly people, nice live music by house band Vitamin B12, literature classics told by 16-year-olds and the inimitable nature adventures of Jelle. The broadcasts are made together with elderly people, in cooperation with three residential care centres: Vitalis (Eindhoven), Park Zuiderhout (Teteringen near Breda) and Thebe (Tilburg).

Podcast workshops and literary programme

New this year are the podcast workshops and the literary programme that they are offering to all elderly in the province of Noord Brabant. Last July, in collaboration with Huis73, they gave the first podcast workshop to eight students from Den Bosch.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob