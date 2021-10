On the Otterstraat in Eindhoven, a man was attacked by two other men with an axe on Sunday night.

After the attack, the two men ran away. The victim was seriously injured. Several people living in the neighbourhood saw the attack.

The emergency services quickly arrived at the scene. The street was closed off and the victim was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The condition of the man is unknown. The police are investigating the case.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Hang Vu