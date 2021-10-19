Philips wins design award in Evoluon

Philips has won the DesignEuropa Award with a portable monitor that allows patients to be moved within a hospital and monitored at the same time.

Philips won the award in the category ‘Industry’. An added bonus was that the awards ceremony took place in the Evoluon in Eindhoven, making it a home game for Philips. Previous editions took place in Milan and Warsaw.

In the ‘Small and Emerging Businesses’ category, a lamp that mimics sunlight from the Italian company Relio2 won. A Lifetime Achievement Award was also handed out to the Catalan designer André Ricard. He designed, among other things, the torch for the Olympic Games in Barcelona.

The DesignEuropa Awards are organised by the EU Intellectual Property Office. The award was created to put industrial designers in the spotlight.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Hang Vu