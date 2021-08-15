Station evacuated by ‘suspicious’ suitcase

The station in Eindhoven was evacuated on Thursday night. A passerby noticed a suspicious package.

An abandoned suitcase was found in front of the station. It was left behind an ATM. Witnesses also said wires were sticking out.

Therefore, the police decided to evacuate the station. Bystanders were also kept away from the glass facade. An explosives expert then arrived on the scene. He carefully opened the briefcase but found nothing that resembled an explosive device. The suitcase contained clothes, a bottle of Coke and a charger.

The police reopened the station around 02:00 at night. The suitcase has been taken to the police office.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu.