Sint Jozef primary school in Geldrop was evacuated for a short time on Monday morning because of a gas smell.

Last week, test drillings were reportedly carried out at the school in Papenvoort. That was necessary for the installation of emergency classrooms. It’s possible that this didn’t go completely well.

The Fire Brigade turned off the gas tap. After that the pupils could go back inside.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob