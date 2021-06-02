Travelling music festival to return to Eindhoven

On 1 October, Popronde, the travelling music festival, returns to Eindhoven after a year of absence.

On that day, musicians will perform in various locations. These include such as music stages, churches, clothes shops and barbershops. Over 100 acts, ranging from pop, rock and dance to metal, will participate in Popronde 2021.

Eindhoven is also represented. From 650 applications, four Eindhoven acts have been selected to tour. They are Casey’s Call, Inferum, Show Pony, and The Ballet Bombs.

It isn’t yet clear which artists will perform in Eindhoven. That will only be announced five weeks before the start of the festival.

Coronavirus

Last year the music festival in Eindhoven had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus. The organisers are hopeful that this year’s Popronde will go ahead as usual. They expect the measures will have been relaxed in the autumn in such a way that live music can be enjoyed together and without distance.

Popronde starts on 11 September in Nijmegen and will visit 42 cities in total. On 27 November the festival will end in Amsterdam.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob