Drive-by shooting on Muzenlaan

Yesterday, on Muzenlaan in Oude Gracht-West, men shot at each other from moving cars.

According to the police, several people in various cars were involved in the incident. A fight in the street preceded the shooting.

The incident happened at around 21:30 at the end of the street, near the garage. No one was injured. The police are still investigating. Detectives checked the scene and spoke to witnesses. A police helicopter was also circling above the street.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob