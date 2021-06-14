Body found in park

A man’s body was found in a park near the Eindhoven University of Technology on Saturday afternoon.

A passer-by found it at about 14:00 in the park just off John F. Kennedylaan in Eindhoven. The passer-by then alerted the police. A photographer at the scene says the man was found lying in the grass.

It’s suspected he had been there since Saturday morning. A doctor was on-site to examine the body. That’s according to a police spokesperson.

The police cordoned off the area. And forensic investigators tried to figure out what had happened. It became clear that there was no foul play involved in the man’s death.

Source: Studio040