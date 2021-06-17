Supermarket workers to campaign for better working conditions

Supermarket workers in Eindhoven will campaign for better working conditions on Friday. Together with FNV, the largest labour union in the Netherlands, the workers will demand a fairer collective labour agreement and a salary increase.

Around fifty supermarket and distribution centre workers will gather at Parktheater and, from there, will visit different supermarkets around Eindhoven.

It is not the first time the workers have demanded a better collective labour agreement, but they say negotiations have come to a standstill. The workers and FNV demand a 5% salary increase, but supermarket employers will not offer more than a 2.5% increase. FNV also want workers to be able to retire earlier.

FNV’s director Michiel Al says, ‘it is crazy that supermarket bosses still don’t want to work with us to create a good labour agreement for their employees. Supermarket employees have worked incredibly hard without complaining since the start of the coronavirus crisis, despite the risks to their health’.

Officials say Friday’s demonstration will follow all necessary coronavirus measures. Campaigners will visit supermarkets only in small groups and will keep their distance from members of the public.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman