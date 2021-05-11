The emergency services raided en masse on Tuesday afternoon after they received several reports of an explosion in Vuurvlinderstraat.

Two fire trucks responded to the reports and the police also arrived. According to bystanders, there was a big explosion in the vicinity of the Vuurvlinderstraat. There was also a plume of smoke.

As a precaution, several apartments in the area are being cleared. A garage door was also broken open, but that did not clarify where the bang came from.

It remains unclear where the explosion came from and what caused it. Police are investigating the matter.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei