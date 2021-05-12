Kids can do cultural activities for free

Children from Waalre, whose parents have a low income, will be able to participate in cultural activities, free of charge. The Municipality of Waalre has made funds available to offer this opportunity to children up to 17.

“We think it’s important that every child has the opportunity to take pleasure in music, dance, theatre, painting or music lessons in their free time. Unfortunately, this isn’t a matter of course for all children”, the municipality says. Therefore, money’s been made available for parents with a minimum income.

If interested, parents can contact a CMD counsellor of the municipality, a teacher of the school or Stichting Leergeld to look at the possibilities. For example, membership in an association can be paid for the child or resources, such as a ballet outfit, can be purchased. For more information (in Dutch), please click here.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob