At long last, workshop at Mierlo cultural centre

The Cultuur aan de Dommel Foundation will be organising a singers’ workshop.

It will be on 26 June in ‘t Patronaat cultural centre in Mierlo. The workshop is for advanced amateur singers and duos. Its theme is Renaissance and Baroque. Audience members are also welcome.

The workshop is being held in collaboration with lutenist David van Ooijen and singing teacher Ien Bouwmans. It costs €95 for soloists and €150 for duos. That includes lunch.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that the workshop can take place. If it’s not possible because of the COVID-19 measures, we’ll choose a new date. That will be after the summer holidays. There will be a party at some point”, the organisers say.

To register or for more information, mail Anne Heuvelmans at [email protected]

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob