Man jailed for shooting over quad

A 20-year-old man from Eindhoven was sentenced to 30 months in prison for shooting someone in the knee. Of the 30 months, six are suspended.

The man went to a house in Veldhoven in September last year because he thought the occupant had stolen his quad bike. An argument ensued, after which the suspect took his firearm out of his pocket. He then shot the victim through the knee.

According to the suspect, this happened by accident, but the court didn’t believe that. The suspect pointed the gun at the victim’s head earlier and fired after the resident wanted to run away. In doing so, he deliberately aimed at the victim’s legs.

Aggravated assault

This shows that the man didn’t want to kill the victim. He is, however, guilty of aggravated assault. The victim still has limitations in his daily life.

The court also blamed the man for not calling in the police to investigate the alleged theft. Instead, he confronted the other man himself. Moreover, he threw the gun out of the car on the way back. That could have led to someone else finding it.

What also counts is that the perpetrator is known to the court. The incident took place while the man was on probation from a previous conviction.

In addition to the two-year imprisonment plus six months’ probation, the man must also be committed by the GGzE (Mental Health Institution Eindhoven). He must also pay the victim €3,000 in damages.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob