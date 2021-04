A fatal accident occurred on the A67 on Monday.

It happened just before the Eersel on the A67, in the direction of Eindhoven. A van with German registration plates rear-ended a lorry in front of it, at full speed. The van’s driver died on impact.

It’s not clear what caused the accident. The road was closed for some time.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven