Two‌ ‌arrested‌ ‌for‌ ‌conspiring‌ ‌to‌ ‌damage‌ ‌a‌ ‌corona‌ ‌test‌ ‌street‌ ‌

Two people tried to incite others online to set fire to a corona test street.

This facility belongs to the Brabant-Zuidoost Municipal Health Service. A 57-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested. They’re currently being held for further questioning.

They’re being accused of posting inflammatory messages on social media. Posting and sharing this kind of material is considered a criminal offence. “You can get a criminal record for these kinds of acts,” warn the police.

“That can have major consequences for your future. So, don’t post or share these kinds of messages.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven