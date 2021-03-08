Body found in channel

A body was found yesterday morning in Kanaaldijk-Noord in Eindhoven.

Today the police identified it as that of a woman who had recently been reported missing. According to them, there’s no foul play involved in her death. They have, therefore, closed the case.

The body was found on Sunday morning at around 9:30. Emergency services were called to the scene. The quay was also closed off to the public.

It’s not the first time a body has been found in that stretch of water. A year ago, almost to the day, another body was pulled from the channel. On 10 March 2020, the body of a 38-year-old man was found, also in Kanaaldijk-Noord.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics were called to the scene. Again, this was not considered a suspicious death.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven