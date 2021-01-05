More than 700 student residences on TU campus

Heijmans is going to build 735 student residences on the Eindhoven TU site. The project involves sixty million euros.

The building of two residential towers and low-rise buildings are in the plan. In addition to housing, the low-rise will also include a thrift store and spaces where students will come together. Woonbedrijf is responsible for the rental and management of the student units.

The organizations involved will work out the plans in the coming period. The students shall offer their inputs on this. The assignment is that the new building must also contribute to bringing people together and allowing them to meet on the TU campus.

The first houses should be ready in 2023.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.